Empress Of has announced her new album with MUNA collab, ‘What’s Love’

Empress Of has announced her new album.

‘For Your Consideration’ is set for release on 22nd March via Giant Music, with the news arriving alongside teaser single ‘What’s Love’ – a collaboration with MUNA. Recent drops ‘Femenine’ and ‘Kiss Me (Feat. Rina Sawayama) also feature on the record.

“I was in love with a director and he was announcing his ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Oscars,” she says of the new record. “He took me up on a hill and said he was emotionally unavailable and he kind of broke my heart. I went into the studio that day and we wrote a song called ‘For Your Consideration’ that reflects on glam and Hollywood. That was the gateway for the album and it gave me the opportunity to explore broader themes.”

Check out the single below, and catch Empress Of live at London’s Jazz Cafe on 13th February.