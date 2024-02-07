End Of The Road has announced IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and more

End Of The Road has announced IDLES, Slowdive and Fever Ray for this summer’s festival.

The event will run from 29th August – 1st September at Larmer Tree Gardens, with further sets from Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, CMAT, John Talabot, Nation of Language, Mdou Moctar, Florence Adooni and CASISDEAD.

Plus, English Teacher, Sprints, Bill Ryder-Jones, Ty Segall (solo acoustic), NewDad, Militarie Gun, Flamingods, Palehound, Master Peace, HotWax, Gently Tender, Heartworms, Gurriers, Big Special, Lip Critic, The Itch and more.

Visit endoftheroadfestival.com for more information.