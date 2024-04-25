End Of The Road has announced Lambrini Girls, Richard Hawley and more

The event will take place in Dorset this summer.
Photo Credit: Bridie Florence

End Of The Road has announced several new acts for this summer’s festival.

The new names include Richard Hawley, Altın Gün, billy woods, Laetitia Sadier, Lambrini Girls (pictured), MC Yallah and Webmaster.

The event will run from 29th August – 1st September at Larmer Tree Gardens, with further sets from Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, CMAT, John Talabot, Nation of Language, Mdou Moctar, Florence Adooni, CASISDEAD, IDLES, Slowdive and Fever Ray.

Plus, English Teacher, Sprints, Bill Ryder-Jones, Ty Segall (solo acoustic), NewDad, Militarie Gun, Flamingods, Palehound, Master Peace, HotWax, Gently Tender, Heartworms, Gurriers, Big Special, Lip Critic, The Itch and more.

Visit endoftheroadfestival.com for more information.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
SON Estrella Galicia are going to hold a second micro-festival in Brighton, with Swim Deep and more
Music News
Porter Robinson has announced a new album tour, including shows in London and Manchester
Music News
Louis Tomlinson has dropped a surprise new album, 'LIVE', recorded on tour
READ MORE