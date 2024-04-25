End Of The Road has announced Lambrini Girls, Richard Hawley and more

End Of The Road has announced several new acts for this summer’s festival.

The new names include Richard Hawley, Altın Gün, billy woods, Laetitia Sadier, Lambrini Girls (pictured), MC Yallah and Webmaster.

The event will run from 29th August – 1st September at Larmer Tree Gardens, with further sets from Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, CMAT, John Talabot, Nation of Language, Mdou Moctar, Florence Adooni, CASISDEAD, IDLES, Slowdive and Fever Ray.

Plus, English Teacher, Sprints, Bill Ryder-Jones, Ty Segall (solo acoustic), NewDad, Militarie Gun, Flamingods, Palehound, Master Peace, HotWax, Gently Tender, Heartworms, Gurriers, Big Special, Lip Critic, The Itch and more.

Visit endoftheroadfestival.com for more information.