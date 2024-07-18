English Teacher have covered Billie Eilish’s ‘Birds Of A Feather’

English Teacher have released a cover of Billie Eilish’s recent single ‘Birds Of A Feather’, performed during their appearance on Jack Saunders’ New Music Show on BBC Radio 1.

The band’s Lily Fontaine explained the choice to cover the track, saying, “I remember the exact moment we chose to do it, I listened to the song and I cried and then I sent it to the lads. I thought, ‘OK this song’s pretty popular and it’s good’ and that was it.”

In addition to their recent radio appearance, English Teacher are set to perform at Live at Leeds In The City festival, returning for its 17th edition in November 2024. The event, known for showcasing new music talent, will feature a diverse lineup including Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman, Stone, Soft Launch and Master Peace.

Live at Leeds In The City is scheduled for Saturday, 16th November 2024, with performances spread across various venues including Leeds Beckett SU, LUU Stylus, Brudenell Social Club, The Wardrobe, Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House, Hyde Park Book Club, Oporto, The Key Club and Northern Guitars. Tickets for the event are currently on sale.