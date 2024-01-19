English Teacher have announced their debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’, and their biggest headline tour to date

English Teacher have announced their debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’.

The full-length will arrive on 12th April, preceded by new single ‘Albert Road’ and accompanied by their biggest headline tour to date.

Lily Fontaine (vocals, rhythm guitar, synth) says: “I want this album to feel like you’ve gone to space and it turns out it’s almost identical to Doncaster. It’s about inbetweens, it’s about home, and it’s about Desire Paths.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

01 – Albatross

02 – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab

03 – Broken Biscuits

04 – I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

05 – Mastermind Specialism

06 – This Could Be Texas

07 – Not Everybody Gets To Go To Space

08 – R&B

09 – Nearly Daffodils

10 – The Best Tears Of Your Life

11 – You Blister My Paint

12 – Sideboob

13 – Albert Road

English Teacher will tour the UK & Ireland this May, too.

MAY

8 Concorde 2, Brighton

9 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

10 Thekla, Bristol

11 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

13 The Bullingdon, Oxford

15 The Foundry, Sheffield

16 Irish Centre, Leeds

17 Mash House, Edinburgh

18 King Tuts, Glasgow

21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

22 Whelans, Dublin

24 Gorilla, Manchester

25 Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

28 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

29 Electric Brixton, London