English Teacher have announced their debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’, and their biggest headline tour to date

English Teacher have announced their debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’.
The full-length will arrive on 12th April, preceded by new single ‘Albert Road’ and accompanied by their biggest headline tour to date.
Lily Fontaine (vocals, rhythm guitar, synth) says: “I want this album to feel like you’ve gone to space and it turns out it’s almost identical to Doncaster. It’s about inbetweens, it’s about home, and it’s about Desire Paths.”
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
01 – Albatross
02 – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
03 – Broken Biscuits
04 – I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying
05 – Mastermind Specialism
06 – This Could Be Texas
07 – Not Everybody Gets To Go To Space
08 – R&B
09 – Nearly Daffodils
10 – The Best Tears Of Your Life
11 – You Blister My Paint
12 – Sideboob
13 – Albert Road
English Teacher will tour the UK & Ireland this May, too.
MAY
8 Concorde 2, Brighton
9 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
10 Thekla, Bristol
11 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff
13 The Bullingdon, Oxford
15 The Foundry, Sheffield
16 Irish Centre, Leeds
17 Mash House, Edinburgh
18 King Tuts, Glasgow
21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
22 Whelans, Dublin
24 Gorilla, Manchester
25 Castle and Falcon, Birmingham
28 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
29 Electric Brixton, London