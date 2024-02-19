English Teacher are the guests for this week’s edition of Down With Boring

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is catching up with one of the best new bands in the country, with a brand new episode airing tonight (19th February).

English Teacher are on the road to a debut album that’s more than worth the wait. Taking a break from roaming around Bruges to call in from separate hotel rooms, we’d advise that Down With Boring co-host Jamie Muir’s mum doesn’t listen to this one. Elsewhere on this week’s show we’ll be chatting through new music from IDLES, Crawlers, Lime Garden, Alfie Templeman, Thomas Headon and Talk Show.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app.

