English Teacher have released a new heartbreak song, ‘Nearly Daffodils’

English Teacher have released a new single, ‘Nearly Daffodils’.

Out now via Island Records, the track arrives ahead of their biggest UK headline tour to date kicking off later this month.

Lily Fontaine explains: “‘Nearly Daffodils’ is about heartbreak and acceptance of unfulfilled potential. How, no matter how much you may want something, no matter how much effort you may put into something’s growth or development, no matter how beautiful you can envision its fruition; life is a bitch and about as unstoppable as a freight train.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

8 District, Liverpool

21 Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

22 McChuills, Glasgow

23 Cluny 2, Newcastle

24 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (sold-out)

26 Scala, London

27 The Louisiana, Bristol (sold-out)

28 Heartbreakers, Southampton (sold-out)

29 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton (sold-out)

31 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

NOVEMBER

1 Night & Day Cafe, Manchester (sold-out)