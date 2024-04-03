English Teacher have confirmed a new UK headline tour for winter

Their debut album is out next week.
Photo Credit: Tatiana Pozuelo

English Teacher have announced a new UK tour.

The dates follow an earlier run this spring coinciding with their upcoming debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’, which arrives on 12th April.

Speaking ahead of their tour announcement, the group stated: “The biggest headline shows of our lives. Never expected to make it past the barrier.”

The details are:

NOVEMBER
12 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
14 O2 Ritz, Manchester
18 St Luke’s, Glasgow
19 Boiler Shop, Newcastle
21 SWX, Bristol

The band recently released a new recording of their single ‘R&B’, taken from the album – check it out below.

English Teacher will tour the UK & Ireland this May, too.

MAY
8 Concorde 2, Brighton
9 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
10 Thekla, Bristol
11 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff
13 The Bullingdon, Oxford
15 The Foundry, Sheffield
16 Irish Centre, Leeds
17 Mash House, Edinburgh
18 King Tuts, Glasgow
21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
22 Whelans, Dublin
24 Gorilla, Manchester
25 Castle and Falcon, Birmingham
28 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
29 Electric Brixton, London

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Glass Animals return as superstars with their fourth studio album, 'I Love You So F***ing Much'
Music News
London duo The Itch have released their debut single, 'Ursula'
Features
Lizzie Esau: "Maybe I'm saying things that people will hate. I don't care"
READ MORE
Dork-April-2024-covers
Dork-April-2024-covers4
Dork-April-2024-covers2
Dork-April-2024-covers3
Dork-April-2024-covers5
LATEST ISSUE

APRIL 2024

FEATURING…

BLEACHERS, CAITY BASER, CONAN GRAY, GIRL IN RED & LIZZY MCALPINE

PLUS… GOSSIP, EMPRESS OF, FLETCHER, BLU DETIGER, KID KAPICHI, WAXAHATCHEE & LOADS MORE

ORDER HERE