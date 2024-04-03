English Teacher have confirmed a new UK headline tour for winter

English Teacher have announced a new UK tour.
The dates follow an earlier run this spring coinciding with their upcoming debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’, which arrives on 12th April.
Speaking ahead of their tour announcement, the group stated: “The biggest headline shows of our lives. Never expected to make it past the barrier.”
The details are:
NOVEMBER
12 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
14 O2 Ritz, Manchester
18 St Luke’s, Glasgow
19 Boiler Shop, Newcastle
21 SWX, Bristol
The band recently released a new recording of their single ‘R&B’, taken from the album – check it out below.
English Teacher will tour the UK & Ireland this May, too.
MAY
8 Concorde 2, Brighton
9 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
10 Thekla, Bristol
11 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff
13 The Bullingdon, Oxford
15 The Foundry, Sheffield
16 Irish Centre, Leeds
17 Mash House, Edinburgh
18 King Tuts, Glasgow
21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
22 Whelans, Dublin
24 Gorilla, Manchester
25 Castle and Falcon, Birmingham
28 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
29 Electric Brixton, London