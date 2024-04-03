English Teacher have confirmed a new UK headline tour for winter

English Teacher have announced a new UK tour.

The dates follow an earlier run this spring coinciding with their upcoming debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’, which arrives on 12th April.

Speaking ahead of their tour announcement, the group stated: “The biggest headline shows of our lives. Never expected to make it past the barrier.”

The details are:

NOVEMBER

12 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

14 O2 Ritz, Manchester

18 St Luke’s, Glasgow

19 Boiler Shop, Newcastle

21 SWX, Bristol

The band recently released a new recording of their single ‘R&B’, taken from the album – check it out below.

English Teacher will tour the UK & Ireland this May, too.

MAY

8 Concorde 2, Brighton

9 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

10 Thekla, Bristol

11 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

13 The Bullingdon, Oxford

15 The Foundry, Sheffield

16 Irish Centre, Leeds

17 Mash House, Edinburgh

18 King Tuts, Glasgow

21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

22 Whelans, Dublin

24 Gorilla, Manchester

25 Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

28 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

29 Electric Brixton, London