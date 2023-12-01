English Teacher have dropped a new live video for ‘Mastermind Specialism’

English Teacher have released a new video for ‘Mastermind Specialism’.

Out now via Island Records, the track follows on from their recent drop ‘Nearly Daffodils’, and arrives ahead of their biggest headline show to date at London’s Electric Brixton on 29th May 2024.

Frontwoman Lily Fontaine says of the track: “Decision paralysis is an ache that has murmured in me through sitting on smaller fences, through to questioning my theology, my sexuality, my career and so on. Watching Jaco Van Dormael’s incredible sci-fi/fantasy Mr Nobody put the cause and effect of this issue into perspective; my life has been consistent in its inconsistency. 12 different houses across the country and mixed-race I’ve always been a bit in-between and I think that’s where this song, and a lot of the songs we’re due to release, come from.”

“That’s a bit of an essay,” she adds, “so alternatively you can just say I responded with [shrug emoji].”

