English Teacher have shared a new video for ‘R&B’: “This is an ode to 2021’s original ‘R&B’ video, and to Douglas snogging himself”

English Teacher have released a new single, ‘R&B’.

The new recording is from their upcoming debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’. The full-length will arrive on 12th April, accompanied by their biggest headline tour to date.

Lily Fontaine (vocals, rhythm guitar, synth) says: “When I was with him I had writer’s block and to add insult to irony, the only idea I had was for an R&B top line – the genre people always assumed I worked in. As soon as he ended it, I converted that top line into the lyrics and riff for ‘R&B’, and took it to my three best mates. Putting the effort that you could potentially put into a partner, back into yourself and your career, is cool and sexy and gets you signed to Island Records and writing press quotes in a tour van in Holland and you get to meet Jools Holland. Thanks lad.”

Of the video, they add: “This is an ode to 2021’s original ‘R&B’ video and to Douglas snogging himself. It’s an ode to self-love and an ode to not putting up with bullshit. It’s an ode to the chaos of the calm and the calm of the chaos. It’s an ode to the greatest TV show of all time – The Shivering Truth. Here’s to theatre and here’s to behind the scenes. We fight. We break up. We kiss. We make up. Once again directed by the incredibly talented Sarah Oglesby (Sodium Films), we hope you enjoy.”

Check out the new single below.

English Teacher will tour the UK & Ireland this May, too.

MAY

8 Concorde 2, Brighton

9 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

10 Thekla, Bristol

11 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

13 The Bullingdon, Oxford

15 The Foundry, Sheffield

16 Irish Centre, Leeds

17 Mash House, Edinburgh

18 King Tuts, Glasgow

21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

22 Whelans, Dublin

24 Gorilla, Manchester

25 Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

28 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

29 Electric Brixton, London