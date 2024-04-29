ENHYPEN are set to release ‘Memorabilia’, a special album inspired by their webcomic Dark Moon

ENHYPEN are set to release a special album titled ‘Memorabilia’ next month, inspired by their original webcomic, Dark Moon.

The announcement was made on April 29th at midnight KST through the official social media channels of Dark Moon. ‘Memorabilia’ is scheduled for release on May 13th at 6pm KST. Accompanying the announcement was the first teaser image, showcasing a collection of VHS tapes labeled to spell out “What we must never lose”. Further details regarding the tracklist and title track will be disclosed later.

This album marks ENHYPEN’s first music release of 2024, following their November 2023 mini-album ‘Orange Blood’. Currently, ENHYPEN is in the midst of the North American segment of their ‘Fate Plus’ encore tour.