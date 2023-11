ENNY, NAS and Ezra Collective are among the supports for Loyle Carner at All Points East.

Carner will headline the event on Saturday 17th August, with further sets also coming from Sainte, Joe James, Navy Blue and more to be announced.

The festival will run from 16th-25th August, with outdoor cinema, live music, sports and wellbeing and more at London’s Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

Visit allpointseastfestival.com for more information.