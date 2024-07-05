Enter Shikari have released their ‘Dancing On The Frontline’ companion album

Enter Shikari have unveiled ‘Dancing On The Frontline’, a companion album to their UK number one record ‘A Kiss for the Whole World’. Released today via SO Recordings, the new collection brings together remixes, non-album singles, and BBC session tracks, alongside a live Blu-ray.

The album features collaborations with artists such as Wargasm, Cody Frost, AViVA, and Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler. It also includes tracks originally recorded for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show and Future Sounds programmes. The accompanying Blu-ray showcases Enter Shikari’s headline performance at the UK’s Slam Dunk Festival in 2023 and their set from Germany’s Vainstream Festival in summer 2022, both edited by the band’s longtime visual collaborator Oleg Rooz. You can check out the full collection below.

Since the release of ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’, Enter Shikari have taken their acclaimed live show around the globe, covering the USA, Australia, Europe, UK, Ireland, and beyond. February 2024 saw the band embark on their largest headline tour to date across the UK, Netherlands, and Germany.

Looking ahead, Enter Shikari are set to return to North America in October and November 2024, with You Me At Six joining as special guests and Australian pop-punkers Yours Truly opening all dates. Following this, the band will embark on a short headline tour of the UK and Germany in November and December, playing more intimate venues in often overlooked towns. Many of these shows sold out within hours of going on sale.

Tickets for all upcoming shows are available through the band’s official website.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

9 South Side Music Hall, Dallas, USA

10 Empire Garage, Austin, USA

12 Warehouse Live Midtown, Houston, USA

16 Howard Theater, Washington, USA

17 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, USA

18 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, USA

19 Palladium, New York, USA

21 Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, Canada

23 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada

24 Metro, Chicago, USA

25 First Ave, Minneapolis, USA

26 Capitol Theatre, Davenport, USA

27 Red Flag, St Louis, USA

29 Gothic Theater, Denver, USA

30 The Complex, Salt Lake City, USA

NOVEMBER

1 Knitting Factory, Spokane, USA

2 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, Canada

3 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, USA

4 Showbox, Seattle, USA

6 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, USA

7 August Hall, San Francisco, USA

8 House of Blues, San Diego, USA

9 The Belasco, Los Angeles, USA

26 Foundry, Torquay, UK

28 Octagon, Sheffield, UK

29 Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

30 Gliderdrome, Boston, UK

DECEMBER

1 UEA, Norwich, UK

3 Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

4 Globe, Stockton, UK

6 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

7 Lees Cliff Hall, Folkstone, UK

10 FZW, Dortmund, Germany

11 Modernes, Bremen, Germany

12 Reithalle, Dresden, Germany

13 UM Wizzemann, Stuttgart, Germany