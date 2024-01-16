Enter Shikari and Jason Aalon Butler from Fever 333 have teamed up for a new single, ‘Losing My Grip’

Enter Shikari and Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) have teamed up for a new single, ‘Losing My Grip’.

The track arrives ahead of Enter Shikari’s biggest ever headline UK tour which kicks off on 9th February, and will see £1 from every ticket sale donated to the Music Venue Trust.

Talking about the collaboration, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: “We’ve known [Fever 333 lead singer] Jason for years now and have toured much of the world together. I think we always thought that it’d be great to collaborate on something when the right opportunity surfaced.

“This track certainly felt right. It required a thoughtful intensity, which Jason provides effortlessly in whatever he sets his mind to.

“We can’t wait to take Fever 333 out on our UK and Europe tour, it’s been too long since we shared a stage together.

“Losing My Grip oscillates between two of our favourite and foundational genre influences; Drum and Bass and hardcore punk.

“Lyrically, it’s about the immense power that our species now wields, and the pressure and weight that that adds to our lives. We’re the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we’re only too willing. Losing My Grip is about the fight to stay sane whilst living in a deeply and dangerously flawed system.”

Fever 333 lead singer Jason Aalon Butler adds: “I’ve always been a fan of Enter Shikari. Yes, them as a band, but moreover, them as people. Yes, what they do, but even more so how they do it. They are an entity in their own lane and I’m honoured to have had an opportunity to swerve in it for a second and very excited to be rockin’ with them on this upcoming tour. WE ARE GODS.”

Check it out below.

FEBRUARY

09 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

10 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

12 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

14 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

15 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

16 International Arena, Cardiff, UK

17 OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK