Enter Shikari and St Albans City FC have unveiled their new Away kit and merch collab

Enter Shikari and St Albans City FC have renewed their shirt sponsorship partnership, unveiling the team’s new Away strip for the 2024/25 season.

The new shirts, which are now available for pre-order, are manufactured by Hummel using their ECO8 technology. This environmentally conscious approach means each shirt is constructed from high-performing polyester produced from up to eight recycled plastic bottles. The shirts are set to be released in early August 2024.

Alongside the new kit, Enter Shikari have announced a collaborative merchandise range with St Albans City FC. The capsule collection, designed by Spearhead, includes a t-shirt, hoodie, and a cropped t-shirt, with proceeds supporting the club. Fans can view the range and pre-order the new shirt from 5pm BST via the band’s official website.

In other Enter Shikari news, the band recently released ‘Dancing On The Frontline’, a companion album to ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’; they also have a huge number of tour dates coming up.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

10 South Side Music Hall, Dallas, USA

10 Empire Garage, Austin, USA

12 Warehouse Live Midtown, Houston, USA

16 Howard Theater, Washington, USA

17 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, USA

18 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, USA

19 Palladium, New York, USA

21 Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, Canada

23 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada

24 Metro, Chicago, USA

25 First Ave, Minneapolis, USA

26 Capitol Theatre, Davenport, USA

27 Red Flag, St Louis, USA

29 Gothic Theater, Denver, USA

30 The Complex, Salt Lake City, USA

NOVEMBER

1 Knitting Factory, Spokane, USA

2 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, Canada

3 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, USA

4 Showbox, Seattle, USA

6 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, USA

7 August Hall, San Francisco, USA

8 House of Blues, San Diego, USA

9 The Belasco, Los Angeles, USA

26 Foundry, Torquay, UK

28 Octagon, Sheffield, UK

29 Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

30 Gliderdrome, Boston, UK

DECEMBER

1 UEA, Norwich, UK

3 Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

4 Globe, Stockton, UK

6 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

7 Lees Cliff Hall, Folkstone, UK

10 FZW, Dortmund, Germany

11 Modernes, Bremen, Germany

12 Reithalle, Dresden, Germany

13 UM Wizzemann, Stuttgart, Germany