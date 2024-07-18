Enter Shikari and St Albans City FC have unveiled their new Away kit and merch collab

Enter Shikari and St Albans City FC have renewed their shirt sponsorship partnership, unveiling the team’s new Away strip for the 2024/25 season.
The new shirts, which are now available for pre-order, are manufactured by Hummel using their ECO8 technology. This environmentally conscious approach means each shirt is constructed from high-performing polyester produced from up to eight recycled plastic bottles. The shirts are set to be released in early August 2024.
Alongside the new kit, Enter Shikari have announced a collaborative merchandise range with St Albans City FC. The capsule collection, designed by Spearhead, includes a t-shirt, hoodie, and a cropped t-shirt, with proceeds supporting the club. Fans can view the range and pre-order the new shirt from 5pm BST via the band’s official website.
In other Enter Shikari news, the band recently released ‘Dancing On The Frontline’, a companion album to ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’; they also have a huge number of tour dates coming up.
The dates in full read:
OCTOBER
10 South Side Music Hall, Dallas, USA
10 Empire Garage, Austin, USA
12 Warehouse Live Midtown, Houston, USA
16 Howard Theater, Washington, USA
17 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, USA
18 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, USA
19 Palladium, New York, USA
21 Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, Canada
23 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada
24 Metro, Chicago, USA
25 First Ave, Minneapolis, USA
26 Capitol Theatre, Davenport, USA
27 Red Flag, St Louis, USA
29 Gothic Theater, Denver, USA
30 The Complex, Salt Lake City, USA
NOVEMBER
1 Knitting Factory, Spokane, USA
2 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, Canada
3 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, USA
4 Showbox, Seattle, USA
6 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, USA
7 August Hall, San Francisco, USA
8 House of Blues, San Diego, USA
9 The Belasco, Los Angeles, USA
26 Foundry, Torquay, UK
28 Octagon, Sheffield, UK
29 Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK
30 Gliderdrome, Boston, UK
DECEMBER
1 UEA, Norwich, UK
3 Barrowland, Glasgow, UK
4 Globe, Stockton, UK
6 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
7 Lees Cliff Hall, Folkstone, UK
10 FZW, Dortmund, Germany
11 Modernes, Bremen, Germany
12 Reithalle, Dresden, Germany
13 UM Wizzemann, Stuttgart, Germany