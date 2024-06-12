Enter Shikari have booked an intimate new tour for November and December

Enter Shikari have announced a new tour.

The news follows on from their recent Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) collab for new single, ‘Losing My Grip’, as well as their biggest ever headline UK tour which took place in February, and saw £1 from every ticket sale donated to the Music Venue Trust.

Talking about the upcoming dates, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: “People often travel considerable distances to come to live shows, so we feel it’s important for us to make the effort as well sometimes and play places that your standard tour wouldn’t normally.

“On this run we’ve got some smaller stops that we haven’t played in ages, sandwiched in with cities like Birmingham, Liverpool, and Glasgow, that we didn’t get to visit on our arena tour.

“As much as we love the bigger rooms it’s going to be killer to play some smaller sweatier places again, and as these will be our last UK shows for quite a while, we couldn’t go into hiding without one last visit to the Barras!”

NOVEMBER

26 Foundry, Torquay, UK

28 Octagon, Sheffield, UK

29 Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

30 Gliderdrome, Boston, UK

DECEMBER

01 UEA, Norwich, UK

03 Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

04 Globe, Stockton, UK

06 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

07 Lees Cliff Hall, Folkstone, UK

FEBRUARY

09 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

10 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

12 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

14 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

15 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

16 International Arena, Cardiff, UK

17 OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK