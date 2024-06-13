Enumclaw have announced their second album ‘Home in Another Life’

Enumclaw have unveiled plans for their second album, ‘Home In Another Life,’ marking their first release under the Boston-based label Run For Cover Records.
The announcement follows their 2022 debut album ‘Save The Baby’ and their 2023 EP ‘These Are Some B-Sides.’ ‘Home In Another Life’ is set to be released on 30th August and is currently available for pre-order. To celebrate the news, Enumclaw have released the lead single ‘Change,’ accompanied by a music video directed by their frequent collaborator John C. Peterson.
The track listing for ‘Home In Another Life’ reads:
1. I’m Scared I’ll End Up All Alone
2. Not Just Yet
3. Sink
4. Spots
5. I Still Feel Bad About Masturbation
6. Haven’t Seen The Family In A While, I’m Sorry
7. Grocery Store
8. Change
9. Fall Came Too Soon And Now I Wanna Throw Up
10. This Light Of Mine
11. I Want Somethings For Myself