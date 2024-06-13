Enumclaw have announced their second album ‘Home in Another Life’

Enumclaw have unveiled plans for their second album, ‘Home In Another Life,’ marking their first release under the Boston-based label Run For Cover Records.

The announcement follows their 2022 debut album ‘Save The Baby’ and their 2023 EP ‘These Are Some B-Sides.’ ‘Home In Another Life’ is set to be released on 30th August and is currently available for pre-order. To celebrate the news, Enumclaw have released the lead single ‘Change,’ accompanied by a music video directed by their frequent collaborator John C. Peterson.

The track listing for ‘Home In Another Life’ reads:

1. I’m Scared I’ll End Up All Alone

2. Not Just Yet

3. Sink

4. Spots

5. I Still Feel Bad About Masturbation

6. Haven’t Seen The Family In A While, I’m Sorry

7. Grocery Store

8. Change

9. Fall Came Too Soon And Now I Wanna Throw Up

10. This Light Of Mine

11. I Want Somethings For Myself