Enumclaw have announced their second album ‘Home in Another Life’

It'll be their first for new label Run For Cover.

Enumclaw have unveiled plans for their second album, ‘Home In Another Life,’ marking their first release under the Boston-based label Run For Cover Records.

The announcement follows their 2022 debut album ‘Save The Baby’ and their 2023 EP ‘These Are Some B-Sides.’ ‘Home In Another Life’ is set to be released on 30th August and is currently available for pre-order. To celebrate the news, Enumclaw have released the lead single ‘Change,’ accompanied by a music video directed by their frequent collaborator John C. Peterson.

The track listing for ‘Home In Another Life’ reads:

1. I’m Scared I’ll End Up All Alone
2. Not Just Yet
3. Sink
4. Spots
5. I Still Feel Bad About Masturbation
6. Haven’t Seen The Family In A While, I’m Sorry
7. Grocery Store
8. Change
9. Fall Came Too Soon And Now I Wanna Throw Up
10. This Light Of Mine
11. I Want Somethings For Myself

