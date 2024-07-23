Enumclaw have shared ‘Not Just Yet’ from their upcoming new album, ‘Home in Another Life’

Enumclaw have shared their new single ‘Not Just Yet’.

It’s the second track from their upcoming second album ‘Home in Another Life’, set for release on 30th August via Run For Cover Records.

The Tacoma, Washington band’s latest offering is described as a juxtaposition of grandiose musicality with a tender, distressed ode to band members Aramis Johnson and Eli Edwards’ Uncle Mike, who was recently diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Accompanying the single is a music video directed by John C. Peterson, who explains: “This video all started with a painting that Andrew Durgin-Barnes did for Rizzo and Quasi Skateboards. Barnes’ painting screamed a story so I’d always wanted to adapt it to a one-take music video. Once I told Aramis my idea over a year ago, he was always adamant we had to do it. ‘Not Just Yet’ was the perfect song for it. Short and sweet. Loud. We did our best to bring the painting to life and I think we did it justice. It was extremely gratifying to have Barnes there on set and approve of what we were doing. We encountered a million problems in pre-production and the video almost fell through countless times… turns out doing a music video that requires a techno-crane, a city alley, explosives, and children is difficult to pull off.”

‘Home in Another Life’, co-produced by Ben Zaidi and Enumclaw, follows the band’s 2022 debut album ‘Save The Baby’.

Enumclaw are set to join twen on a US tour this summer, beginning on 4th August in Chattanooga, TN and concluding on 3rd September in Fayetteville, AR. The full list of dates reads:

AUGUST

4 Cherry Street Tavern, Chattanooga, TN

5 Saturn, Birmingham, AL

7 The Burl, Lexington, KY

8 The Basement, Nashville, TN

9 Whirling Tiger, Louisville, KY

10 Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

11 Raccoon Motel, Davenport, IA

12 Cactus Club, Milwaukee, WI

13 Turf Club, Minneapolis, MN

19 Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT

20 The Olympic Venue, Boise, ID

21 Churchill School, Baker City, OR

22 The Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

25 Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco, CA

28 Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

29 Soda Bar, San Diego, CA

30 Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ

SEPTEMBER

1 Deep Vellum, Dallas, TX

3 George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, AR