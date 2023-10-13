Éric Cantona has announced his debut EP, and it’s coming later this month

The four-track EP is only a few weeks away.
Photo credit: Jason Hindley

Éric Cantona has announced a new EP for later this month.

‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ is set for release on 20th October ahead of his upcoming sold-out tour, which kicks off on the 26th at Manchester’s Stroller Hall.

“J’écris pour exister car il n’existe que moi pour écrire ainsi… writing is a way for me to exist, as only my existence can result in writing this way!” Eric comments.

“Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before. During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape.”

The EP’s tracklisting reads:

‘The Friends We Lost’
‘Tu Me Diras’
‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’
‘Je Veux’

