Éric Cantona has announced a new UK tour for spring

Éric Cantona has announced a new UK tour.

The dates follow the release of his EP ‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ last October, which saw him play a handful of shows at the end of the year.

“J’écris pour exister car il n’existe que moi pour écrire ainsi… writing is a way for me to exist, as only my existence can result in writing this way!” Eric comments.

“Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing. Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before. During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape.”

The details are:

APRIL

10 Dublin, IRE – Liberty Hall

12 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

13 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall

14 Newcastle, UK- O2 City Hall Newcastle

16 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

17 London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

18 Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun Hall

20 Manchester, UK – Palace Theatre

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 26th January.