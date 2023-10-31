Netherlands new music festival ESNS has confirmed 76 new acts

ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has announced some new acts for 2024.

The new music showcase has signed up CMAT (pictured), Elephant, No Guidnce, Yard and more. They join the likes of Jaz Karis, Amber Broos, Bateu Matou, C’est Karma, Clarissa Connelly, and Froukje.

The full list of new additions reads:

Amistat (de), Anna-Rose Clayton (nl), Annie Taylor (ch), Arny Margret (is), Ash Olsen (no), Astral Bakers (fr), Bound By Endogamy (ch), Bracco (fr), Brama(fr), Brintex Collective (nl), Bulgarian Cartrader (bg), Buzz Ayaz (cy), Chubby Cat (ie), CMAT (ie), comforter2 (nl), Dame Area (es/it), Den Der Hale (se), Don Kapot (be), Dorpsstraat 3 (nl), Eddington Again (de), Elephant (nl), Eurowitch (es), Expresso Transatlântico (pt), Flaire (nl), Fran Vasilić (hr), freekind. (si), Get Jealous (de/nl), Goldkimono (nl), Graham Lake (se), Honesty (uk-eng), Idaly (nl), Iota Phi (gr), Ivo Dimchev (bg), Joon (mt), Jouska (no), Julia Sabaté (nl), Julie Pavon (dk), Kingfishr (ie), Kitty Florentine (ee), Kleine Crack & Slagter (be), Kuna Maze (be), Laura Masotto (it), Lenhart Tapes (rs), Lenny Monsou (nl), Library Card (nl), Loverman (be), Lufthansa (mk), Marta del Grandi (it), Moonstone (pl), Moses Yoofee Trio (de), néomi (nl), No Guidnce (uk-eng), Nusantara Beat (nl), Nze Nze (fr), Orbit (de), Orions Belte (no), Pearl & The Oysters (fr), Polak GBP (pl), Porcelain id (be), Prisma (dk), Reanny (nl), Roxy Dekker (nl), Sarah Julia (nl), Shapednoise & Sevi Iko Dømochevsky present Absurd Matter (de/it/es), Shida Shahabi (se), Sierra (fr), Skier and Yeti (rs), Sluwe Ollie (nl), Soyuz (by), Thala (de), Tramhaus (nl), VIRTA (fi), waterbaby (se), Yard (ie), YĪN YĪN (nl), and Zoë Livay (nl).

The annual four-day festival will take place from 17th-20th January in Groningen, the Netherlands.