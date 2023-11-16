Netherlands new music festival ESNS has confirmed 105 new acts, including Fat Dog and English Teacher

Feat. Pip Blom, English Teacher, Humour, Fat Dog, UNIVERSITY and more.
Photo Credit: Patrick Gunning

ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has announced some new acts for 2024.

The annual four-day festival will take place from 17th-20th January in Groningen, the Netherlands, with the newest batch of acts joining the likes of CMAT, Elephant, No Guidnce, Yard and more.

The full list of new additions reads:

Ada Oda (be), AGGRASOPPAR (fo), Angie (fr), Ão (be), ARAI (at), Bad Daughter (hr), Batbait (ch), BEX (at), Birrd (fr), BLUAI (be), Bo Milli (no), Brass Rave Unit (nl), BROCKHOFF (de), CATT (de), CHAiLD (lu), Chica Chica (nl), COLLIGNON (nl), Conchúr White (ie), crème solaire (ch), Cucamaras (uk-eng), Daniela Pes (it), Divorce From New York (es), Dlina Volny (by), Dottie Andersson (se), Duckshell (hu), ELASI (it), Elmiene (uk-eng), English Teacher (uk-eng), Fat Dog (uk-eng), Grand Sun (pt), gugusar (is), Güner Künier (de), Gunmoll (nl), Habla de mí en presente (es), Heave Blood & Die (no), Hei’An (si), Hippotraktor (be), Humour (uk-sco), I Love You Honey Bunny (cz), iedereen (de), IGNEA (ua), Iron Jinn (nl), ISHA (nl), Jana Mila (nl), jazzygold (fo), Júlia Colom (es), Julia Sabaté (nl), Kay Slice (nl), Kimyan Law (at), LA ÉLITE (es), Lambrini Girls (uk-eng), Le Boom (ie), Leatherette (it), LEILA (ch), Los Sara Fontan (es), Loupe (nl), Lucky Lo (dk), MARO (pt), Master Peace (uk-eng), MAURINO (nl), Melin Melyn (uk-wal), Mickael Karkousse (be), Mihail (ro), Morpheus (nl), Nathalie Froehlich (ch), NFNR (ua), Ona Mafalda (es), Pablopablo (es), Pip Blom (nl), Plié (lt), Ploegendienst (nl), Pol (nl), Polymoon (fi), Pommelien Thijs (be), Primaat (nl), Promis3 (be), Psyché (it), Quique (nl), Raghd (se), Reinel Bakole (be), Rens, Jaïr & Ome Uncle (nl), ROLROLROL (nl), ROSEYE (nl), Sekou (uk-eng), Sharktank (at), Shell Beach (hu), sinks (cz), slowshift (no), SUBFICTION (nl), Tamara Kramar (sk), The Indien (nl), The Love Buzz (ie), The Royston Club (uk-wal), The Vices (nl), The Winston Brothers (de), UNIVERSITY (uk-eng), Us (fi), UTO (fr), Uzi Freyja (fr), Vévaki (is), Viji (at), W!ZARD (fr), Wax Museum (de), Yaro Mila (nl), Yoni Mayraz (uk-eng), and Yung Dada (nl).

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dork's Christmas Night Out is back for 2023, with Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls and The Itch
Music News
PC Music duo Thy Slaughter have announced their debut album with Ellie Rowsell collab 'Lost Everything'
Music News
Allie X has announced her "angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent" new album, 'Girl With No Face'
READ MORE