Essence Martins ponders relationship limbo with her debut single, ‘Pending Status’

Essence Martins has released her debut single, ‘Pending Status’.

Having grown up pursuing sport – including studying Sports Science and Biology in the US on a tennis scholarship – the British-Nigerian newcomer recently decided to follow a different passion: music.

Essence says of the track: “Pending Status is a song about being involved with someone who isn’t fully committed. The flame you once had for them starts to burn out and eventually, you have to move on.

“We shouldn’t wait around forever for someone who can’t make their mind up. It’s always better to know where you stand, even if you don’t get the answer you’re looking for. Knowing is better than not knowing.”

Check it out below.