Four years in the making, Etta Marcus has shared her new single, ‘Death Grips’: “The drama is still there but it’s all grown up now”

Etta Marcus has unveiled her latest single ‘Death Grips’.

Etta explains of the track: “Written four years ago, ‘Death Grips’ has taken many life forms. As I grow up, I find the meanings of songs change. ‘Death Grips’ became one of those songs.”

“At that time, the ending of my teenage-hood came hand in hand with the ending of my first relationship. Mourning the loss of both these things, I felt stripped of identity, frustrated and suffocated like most teenagers do. The drama of it all took shape in the form of this song. Over ten versions written and finally it decided to make itself clear this year. It took one day of lyrical changes and transposing it onto a piano for the intention to feel newly relevant to me. Violent yet soft, the drama is still there but it’s all grown up now.”

The new track follows her mini-album ‘The Death of Summer & Other Promises’, featuring singles ‘Snowflake Suzie’, ‘Girls That Play’, ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Theatre’.

You can check out ‘Death Grips’ below.