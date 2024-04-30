Former Kaiser Chief Nick Hodgson forms new band Everyone Says Hi and releases debut single ‘Brain Freeze’

Nick Hodgson has announced the formation of his new band, Everyone Says Hi, launching with the release of their debut single ‘Brain Freeze’.

Formerly the drummer and songwriter for Kaiser Chiefs, Hodgson’s Everyone Says Hi was formed last year and also features Pete Denton, Glenn Moule, Ben Gordon, and Tom Dawson. The band debuts with ‘Brain Freeze’, a track written in Leeds and recorded in London, signalling the first glimpse of their upcoming album set to release later this year through Chrysalis Records. The single features a guest performance by The Zutons’ Abi Harding on saxophone.

Discussing the formation of Everyone Says Hi and the creation of ‘Brain Freeze’, Hodgson shared his enthusiasm for returning to a band dynamic. “I wanted to hire a studio and record the songs as live as possible and as quickly as possible,” he explained. Having previously collaborated with most of the band members, the synergy was pivotal in shaping the music. “It felt amazing to go back to my band roots and work like this, shaping the songs in real time in rehearsals,” Hodgson added.

Reflecting on his songwriting process, Hodgson revealed that a revisit to his old flat in Leeds, where he penned many of his biggest tracks, inspired new material. “I wrote two songs, ‘Lucky Stars’ and ‘Brain Freeze’. ‘Brain Freeze’ is a real departure for me musically because I decided to use chords I’d never used and there’s still one chord in it that I can’t find the name of,” he said.

Since his departure from Kaiser Chiefs in 2012, Hodgson has collaborated as a songwriter with artists like Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Shirley Bassey. Everyone Says Hi is scheduled to perform their first live shows in June, with dates in London and Leeds. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 3rd May.

The dates in full read:

JUNE

5 Camden Assembly, London, UK

7 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, UK