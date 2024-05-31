Everything Everything, Gustaf and more have joined the Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service day of All Points East

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service have confirmed more support acts for their upcoming London show.

The date is part of a wider tour that sees them both performing albums in full – The Postal Service’s ‘Give Up’ and Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘Transatlanticism’ – with the London stop taking place on 25th August for All Points East.

The list of new additions reads: LANY, Say She She, Everything Everything, Gustaf, Spiritual Cramp, Mehro, John-Robert, Bo Staloch, Daily J and Cucamaras.

They join The Decemberists, Phoenix, Gossip, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub, Wednesday and Soft Launch.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard says: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Death Cab recently released new single ‘An Arrow in the Wall’, which arrived alongside a b-side remix from CHVRCHES. Check out the two tracks below.