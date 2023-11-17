Everything Everything have released a new single that’s (sort of) about living in a giant hole, ‘The Mad Stone’

The band's new album is due early next year.
Photo Credit: Steve Gullickx

Everything Everything have released a new single, ‘The Mad Stone’.

It’s the latest cut from the band’s new album ‘Mountainhead’ – which you can read all about in their recent Dork playlist cover story – set for release on 1st March.

Jonathan Higgs says of the track: “This song sets out the grand narrative of the album, wherein a society is forever building an immense mountain, at the cost of living in the resulting giant hole (quarry). Alex created an orchestral accompaniment and we recorded a lot of group vocals to give it a kind municipal choral sound.”

Check it out below.

