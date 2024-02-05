Everything Everything have released a new single inspired by a viral road rage video, ‘The End Of The Contender’

The band's new album is due in March.
Photo Credit: Steve Gullickx

Everything Everything have released a new single, ‘The End Of The Contender’.

It’s the latest cut from the band’s new album ‘Mountainhead’ – which you can read all about in their recent Dork playlist cover story – set for release on 1st March.

Jonathan Higgs says of the track: “This song is about the subject of a viral road rage video, Ronnie Pickering, who shot to (a certain kind of) fame by insisting on his own significance, repeatedly asking, ‘Do you know who I am? I’m Ronnie Pickering.’ An enraged former boxer trying to find his place in a world that doesn’t remember his name.”

Check it out below.

