Ezra Collective have announced their third album, ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’

Ezra Collective have announced a new album.

The band – who were recently crowned as the 2023 Mercury Prize winners – have not long launched their latest single ‘Ajala’, with ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ following on 27th September. They’ve also shared new single ‘God Gave Me Feet for Dancing‘.

Femi Koleoso says: “Myself, Ife, and TJ all grew up in church, and it played a massive role in how we view the purpose of dancing. Dancing is bigger than just the club space. Dancing is a community thing, dancing is a spiritual thing, and ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is like a window into that element of Ezra Collective for the five of us. There’s a story in the Bible that talks about ‘David dancing before the Lord’, and that’s always been something that has inspired me. So, ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is meant to look at dancing in a more spiritual capacity, like it’s our God-given ability to shake away the badness of life and dance instead.”

The release will see the group perform a headline show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 15th November, a first for any UK jazz act.

Check out the new track below.

Ezra Collective will play:

OCTOBER

15 Astra, Berlin, Germany

16 Docks, Hamburg, Germany

18 Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

19 Vasateatern, Stockholm, Sweden

20 Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway

22 Gloria, Cologne, Germany

24 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 Transbordeur, Lyon, France

27 Magazzini Generali, Milan, Italy

28 Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

30 Olympia, Paris, France

31 Aéronef, Lille, France

NOVEMBER

1 AB, Brussels, Belgium

6 Institute, Birmingham, UK

7 Project House, Leeds, UK

8 Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK

10 Apollo, Manchester, UK

11 3Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

13 Beacon, Bristol, UK

15 OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK