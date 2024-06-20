Ezra Collective have announced their third album, ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’

Ezra Collective have announced a new album.
The band – who were recently crowned as the 2023 Mercury Prize winners – have not long launched their latest single ‘Ajala’, with ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ following on 27th September. They’ve also shared new single ‘God Gave Me Feet for Dancing‘.
Femi Koleoso says: “Myself, Ife, and TJ all grew up in church, and it played a massive role in how we view the purpose of dancing. Dancing is bigger than just the club space. Dancing is a community thing, dancing is a spiritual thing, and ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is like a window into that element of Ezra Collective for the five of us. There’s a story in the Bible that talks about ‘David dancing before the Lord’, and that’s always been something that has inspired me. So, ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is meant to look at dancing in a more spiritual capacity, like it’s our God-given ability to shake away the badness of life and dance instead.”
The release will see the group perform a headline show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 15th November, a first for any UK jazz act.
Check out the new track below.
Ezra Collective will play:
OCTOBER
15 Astra, Berlin, Germany
16 Docks, Hamburg, Germany
18 Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
19 Vasateatern, Stockholm, Sweden
20 Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway
22 Gloria, Cologne, Germany
24 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
26 Transbordeur, Lyon, France
27 Magazzini Generali, Milan, Italy
28 Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland
30 Olympia, Paris, France
31 Aéronef, Lille, France
NOVEMBER
1 AB, Brussels, Belgium
6 Institute, Birmingham, UK
7 Project House, Leeds, UK
8 Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK
10 Apollo, Manchester, UK
11 3Olympia, Dublin, Ireland
13 Beacon, Bristol, UK
15 OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK