Ezra Collective launch new single ‘Ajala’ and announces historic Wembley show

Ezra Collective, recently crowned as the 2023 Mercury Music Prize winners, have launched their latest single ‘Ajala,’ marking their first release of the year.

The track, now available via Partisan Records, heralds a new chapter for the band, leading into an eagerly awaited forthcoming album. The announcement comes alongside news of their headline show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on November 15th, a first for any UK jazz act.

‘Ajala’ draws its inspiration from Olabisi Ajala, a renowned Ghanaian-Nigerian explorer known for his extensive travels across 87 countries on a scooter.

Femi Koleoso, the band’s drummer, shared his connection with the track: “’Ajala the Traveller’ is a journalist from Nigeria whose story is really beautiful. He wanted to see the world on a moped and became synonymous with adventure, turning his name into slang in Yoruba. In a way, that’s what great music and beats do to me – they make it impossible to sit still. This song is all about that instinctive movement, that unstoppable desire to go places.”

Ezra Collective is set to perform at the British Library’s new exhibition, ‘Beyond the Bassline: 500 Years of Black British Music,’ on May 11th – a date that saw tickets vanish within just five minutes.

2023 was a defining year for the quintet; not only did they secure the Mercury Prize, becoming the first jazz act to do so in the award’s 31-year history, but they also completed sold-out tours across the UK, EU, and US. Other accolades include a win for Best Jazz Act at the MOBO Awards, and standout performances at Glastonbury and Quincy Jones’ birthday celebration.

Looking ahead, the band will hit the road for their 2024 EU tour, playing several major cities across Europe, including Berlin, Paris, and Milan, concluding with a string of UK dates, culminating at London’s iconic OVO Arena Wembley. Tickets for the dates are set to go on sale on May 3rd at 10 am.



The details read:

OCTOBER

15 Astra, Berlin, Germany

16 Docks, Hamburg, Germany

18 Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

19 Vasateatern, Stockholm, Sweden

20 Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway

22 Gloria, Cologne, Germany

24 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 Transbordeur, Lyon, France

27 Magazzini Generali, Milan, Italy

28 Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

30 Olympia, Paris, France

31 Aéronef, Lille, France

NOVEMBER

1 AB, Brussels, Belgium

6 Institute, Birmingham, UK

7 Project House, Leeds, UK

8 Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK

10 Apollo, Manchester, UK

11 3Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

13 Beacon, Bristol, UK

15 OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK