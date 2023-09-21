Ezra Furman has released a new EP, ‘Sex Education – Songs From Season 4’.

The release – which, unsurprisingly, coincides with the premiere of Sex Education season 4 on Netflix – features three new songs, ‘Tether’, ‘You Like Me’ and ‘Honeycomb’.

Of her involvement, Ezra says: “What a songwriter craves is an outlet for her songs. Somewhere to put them, something to do with her passion for arranging words into melody and maximizing their impact. And, of course, an audience. In this regard, the job of writing and recording music for ‘Sex Education’ was all that I craved and more. Here was a whole world of empathetic characters and a compelling plot that had space for my voice and my band’s music to punctuate it. I have loved the task of making music for this brightly-colored landscape and its tales of teenagers finding their way to better and healthier sex lives.

“Being asked to write songs that match the tone of the show, I was surprised by how deeply I engaged with the characters’ emotions. Effective music has to come from an emotional place, and at first I wasn’t sure I could do it. It is a testament to the show’s writing, acting and direction that it wasn’t hard at all for me to connect to the characters’ inner lives. They awakened genuine feelings about my own life, and allowed me to create with sincerity and heart.”

