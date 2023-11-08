Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold and more sign up for Download Festival 2024

Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and Fall Out Boy have been confirmed to top the bill at Download Festival 2024.

Scheduled to grace the historic Donington Park, the festival is gearing up for its 21st iteration, which will unfold over three days from June 14-16, 2024. The general sale of tickets will start at 9pm on Thursday, 9th November.

The lineup this year presents a robust mix of veterans and fresh faces. Joining the headliners are the likes of Royal Blood, The Offspring, Machine Head, Pantera, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, While She Sleeps, Sum 41, Billy Talent, The Used, Babymetal and loads more. The festival promises additional announcements, expanding an already extensive lineup.

This year also marks a continued partnership with Liquid Death, a sustainability-focused beverage brand, serving as the festival’s headline partner. The collaboration is set to build on last year’s initiative to abolish single-use plastics at the event.

Guitarist Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold expressed enthusiasm for the band’s headlining appearance, stating, “We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time. We are gearing up to deliver an unforgettable performance and look forward to everyone joining us for what promises to be an exhilarating event.”

Andy Copping from Download commented on the festival’s progress, explaining: “After our unbelievable 20th anniversary celebrations last year, we couldn’t be more excited about what DLXXI has in store. This year we have two brand new headliners in the form of Queens Of The Stone Age and Fall Out Boy, as well as the mighty Avenged Sevenfold and a whole host of huge names that make every second of Download Festival memorable.

I can’t wait to join the fans there – it is our home. With first time headliners and our first headline partner with Liquid Death we are embracing the evolution of Download Festival. We have the best and friendliest community together and we can’t wait to celebrate the next 20 years of Download with you all.”