Fat Dog have announced their debut album ‘WOOF’, and a new UK tour

Fat Dog have announced their debut album ‘WOOF’, set for release on 6th September via Domino.

The news follow the band’s early singles ‘All The Same’ and ‘King Of The Slugs’, as well as loads of live shows, including their first-ever headline tour at the end of last year which included a night at London’s Scala.

They’ve also shared new single ‘Running’, and booked a new tour for the end of the year.

“Music is so vanilla,” says frontman Joe Love. “I don’t like sanitised music. Even this album is sanitised compared to what’s in my head. I thought it would sound more fucked up.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Vigilante Closer to God Wither Clowns King of the Slugs All the Same I am the King Running And so it Came to Pass

Catch Fat Dog live at the following:

NOVEMBER

08 Empire Music Hall, Belfast

09 Stereo, Glasgow

10 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

13 Band On The Wall, Manchester

14 Crookes Social Club, Sheffield

15 Thekla, Bristol

16 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

17 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

21 Papillon, Southampton

22 Patterns, Brighton

23 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London