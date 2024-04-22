Fat Dog have announced their debut album ‘WOOF’, and a new UK tour

Fat Dog have announced their debut album ‘WOOF’, set for release on 6th September via Domino.
The news follow the band’s early singles ‘All The Same’ and ‘King Of The Slugs’, as well as loads of live shows, including their first-ever headline tour at the end of last year which included a night at London’s Scala.
They’ve also shared new single ‘Running’, and booked a new tour for the end of the year.
“Music is so vanilla,” says frontman Joe Love. “I don’t like sanitised music. Even this album is sanitised compared to what’s in my head. I thought it would sound more fucked up.”
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- Vigilante
- Closer to God
- Wither
- Clowns
- King of the Slugs
- All the Same
- I am the King
- Running
- And so it Came to Pass
Catch Fat Dog live at the following:
NOVEMBER
08 Empire Music Hall, Belfast
09 Stereo, Glasgow
10 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
13 Band On The Wall, Manchester
14 Crookes Social Club, Sheffield
15 Thekla, Bristol
16 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham
17 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
21 Papillon, Southampton
22 Patterns, Brighton
23 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London