Fat Dog have released a new single, ‘All The Same’.

Out via Domino, the track follows on from their debut ‘King Of The Slugs’, as well as their first-ever headline tour at the end of last year which included a night at London’s Scala.

Fat Dog comment: “What if you could turn the clock back and make a change? Just a single, well-placed kick, that perhaps could change the whole course of your life. Perhaps the party never has to stop?”

Check out the new single below, and catch them live at Electric Brixton, London on 18th April.