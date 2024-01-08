Fat Dog have released a new single, ‘All The Same’

A limited edition 7” of “All The Same” will be released on 22nd March.
Photo Credit: Patrick Gunning

Fat Dog have released a new single, ‘All The Same’.

Out via Domino, the track follows on from their debut ‘King Of The Slugs’, as well as their first-ever headline tour at the end of last year which included a night at London’s Scala.

Fat Dog comment: “What if you could turn the clock back and make a change? Just a single, well-placed kick, that perhaps could change the whole course of your life. Perhaps the party never has to stop?”

Check out the new single below, and catch them live at Electric Brixton, London on 18th April.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Benjamin Francis Leftwich has released a new single about feeling a bit lonely - check out 'New York'
Music News
Jamie xx has released a new track for Chanel, 'It's So Good'
Music News
Future Islands have shared another new album cut, 'Say Goodbye'
READ MORE