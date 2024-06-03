Fat Dog namecheck The Karate Kid Part II in their new single ‘I am the King’, written in a pub loo

Fat Dog have released a new single, ‘I am the King’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced debut album ‘WOOF’, set for release on 6th September via Domino.

“It was written in the toilets of the Wetherspoons pub in Forest Hill,” says frontman Joe Love. “It was after I got broken up with.”

The news follow the band’s early singles ‘Running’, ‘All The Same’ and ‘King Of The Slugs’, as well as loads of live shows, including their first-ever headline tour at the end of last year which included a night at London’s Scala.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Vigilante Closer to God Wither Clowns King of the Slugs All the Same I am the King Running And so it Came to Pass

Catch Fat Dog live at the following:

NOVEMBER

08 Empire Music Hall, Belfast

09 Stereo, Glasgow

10 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

13 Band On The Wall, Manchester

14 Crookes Social Club, Sheffield

15 Thekla, Bristol

16 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

17 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

21 Papillon, Southampton

22 Patterns, Brighton

23 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London