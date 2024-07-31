Father John Misty has shared ‘I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All’ from his new ‘Greatish Hits’ compilation

He's also got a new album on the way.
photo credit: Bradley J. Calder

Father John Misty has released a new single, ‘I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All’.

It’s a cut from his career-spanning collection ‘Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said To Crawl’, out now digitally via Bella Union, and will also appear on his next album, due later this year.

The compilation features tracks from Father John Misty’s five studio albums, including ‘Fear Fun’ (2012), ‘I Love You, Honeybear’ (2015), the Grammy-nominated ‘Pure Comedy’ (2017), ‘God’s Favorite Customer’ (2018), and ‘Chloë and The Next 20th Century’ (2022). It also marks the first album appearance of fan favourite ‘Real Love Baby’.

Additionally, Father John Misty has not long announced four headlining shows:

SEPTEMBER
17 The ELM, Bozeman, MT
18 Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA
25 Pappy & Harriet’s, Pioneertown, CA
29 Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA

