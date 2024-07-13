Father John Misty has shared a surprise new single via… text message?

Father John Misty has surprised fans with a new single, ‘I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All’, released via text message to subscribers of his updates.

The track, which Tillman has been performing live since 2019, was accompanied by a personal message from the artist. In the text, he revealed: “It’s on the record coming out later this year (DONT TELL ANYONE), but when the idea of doing a compilation/Greatish Hits thing came up we were definitely missing a 10 minute funk song to summarize what a deluded and triumphant experience this whole thing’s been so far.”

Tillman added: “It doesn’t exactly scream “single” or anything but just wanted you to hear it.”

This release follows a series of cryptic teasers from the indie musician. Last month, he hinted at a song possibly titled ‘Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose’ and shared a minute-long clip of another track on YouTube.

Fans who wish to receive the new single can text the number +1 (323) 443-1930. The full track is now available to listen to online here.