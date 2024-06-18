Father John Misty looks to be teasing a new track, ‘Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose’

Father John Misty has hinted at new music with a recent social media post.

The teaser, a 35-second snippet believed to be titled ‘Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose’, features Tillman’s vocals over a piano and string instrumental, and follows his performance of the song at live shows last year.

The working title and its lyrics were noted in fan discussions and even transcribed on the song lyrics website Genius. Accompanying the audio snippet, Tillman posted an image of a CD marked with doodles, including a Fantasia-style Mickey Mouse and cosmic designs.

In his Instagram comment, Tillman remarked on the image’s mysterious disappearance from the post, comparing it to “misprinted flexi discs,” a reference to a promotional strategy used by his label Bella Union for his 2021 album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century.’

Further details about the release or official confirmation of the track title are yet to be disclosed.