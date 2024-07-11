Fcukers have announced their debut EP ‘Baggy$$’ with addictive new single ‘Homie Don’t Shake’

Fcukers, the rising New York City trio, have announced their debut EP ‘Baggy$$’.

Set for release on 6th September via Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint, the announcement comes alongside the release of their new single ‘Homie Don’t Shake’.

The six-track EP follows the band’s previously self-released tracks ‘Mothers’ and ‘Devils Cut’, as well as their recent single ‘Bon Bon’.

Fcukers have gained a reputation for their energetic live performances, often announced at short notice and spread by word of mouth. Their shows have attracted notable fans including Beck, Julian Casablancas, Yves Tumor, Clairo, and Dom Dolla.

Check out the new single below.

The band are set to perform at several upcoming events, including Pitchfork London and Paris festivals in November and two Ed Banger 20th Anniversary parties in New York City and Montreal.

The dates in full read:

JULY

26 Le Bain – Ed Banger Party w/ Busy P + Hudson Mohawk + special guest, NYC, USA

31 Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL, USA

AUGUST

3 Ed Banger 20th Anniversary Osheaga Afterparty, Montreal, Canada

SEPTEMBER

28-29 Portola Festival, San Francisco, CA, USA

OCTOBER

4 Form Festival, Arizona, AZ, USA

NOVEMBER

1 Levitate Festival, Austin, TX, USA

7 Pitchfork festival w/ Empress of, TATYANA and DORA, London, UK

8 Pitchfork festival, Paris, France

9 Sonic City festival, Kortrijk, Belgium

10 Rotown Roodkapje, Rotterdam, NL