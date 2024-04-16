FEET get off their feet (but encourage you to ‘Sit Down’) with their new single

FEET are back with a brand new single, ‘Sit Down’, the third offering from their upcoming album ‘Make It Up’.

Following on from ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Why Would I Lie’, lead singer George Haverson explains the tongue-in-cheek message. “The triumphant parking of your derrière is an active form of protest against our capitalist overlords,” he explains. “‘Sit down’ is a celebration of that protest and our ongoing fight with gravity. We sit next to people everyday of our lives and that shared collective pause is a pretty central part of the human experience. Recognise the power of this ’non action’ and pull up a chair.”

‘Make It Up’ is the follow-up to FEET’s 2019 debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’. Since then, they’ve released 2021’s ‘Walking Machine’ EP and standalone singles ‘Can’t Get In’ and ‘Changing My Mind Again’.

This new record promises to be a distillation of everything FEET does best, with a more focused and mature sound. Haverson elaborates: “There’s no throw away ideas on this album and everything has to have its place. I don’t like to say polished, but it is perfected to a point where everything can be done in its fullest form. I feel like we’ve got 12 complete songs on this album and not 12 ideas. We’ve made the FEET machine and now it’s a case of inserting the right idea and the output is a great song. Before, it felt a bit more like we were throwing shit at the wall. This time round, everything feels a bit more refined.”

Produced by Andy Savours (Black Country New Road, The Magic Gang, The Horrors) and mixed by Caesar Edmunds (Beach House, Wet Leg, Foals), ‘Make It Up’ hits shelves on June 14th via Sub Cat Records.

Fresh from a sold-out headline show at Moth Club, the band have announced a string of in-store appearances to celebrate the album’s release.



Catch them at:

June

14 Kingston, Banquet Records

15 London, Rough Trade East

16 Southampton, Vinilo

17 Bristol, Rough Trade

18 Liverpool, Jacaranda Records

19 Nottingham, Rough Trade

20 Leeds, Crash Records