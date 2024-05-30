FEET have shared a new single inspired by a ferry trip back from France, ‘Goodbye (So Long, Farewell)’

FEET have shared a new single, ‘Goodbye (So Long, Farewell)’.

It’s the latest offering from their upcoming album ‘Make It Up’, following on from ‘Sit Down’, ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Why Would I Lie’.

Produced by Andy Savours (Black Country New Road, The Magic Gang, The Horrors) and mixed by Caesar Edmunds (Beach House, Wet Leg, Foals), the full-length hits shelves on 14th June via Sub Cat Records.

“Goodbye (So Long, Farewell) details a band trip back from France on the Ol Calais express, surrounded by returning holidayers, lorry drivers and other sea faring folk,” explains lead singer George Haverson. “This trip has always carried a lot of sentiment for me. The murky waters of the channel reflecting a return back to your former self, gone is the ‘touring musician’, demoted once again to a ‘musician’. You’ve eaten Europe’s chips and it’s now time to hit traffic. ‘Goodbye’ is an ode to that loss but is also a fond embrace of whatever is waiting upon your return.”

‘Make It Up’ is the follow-up to FEET’s 2019 debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’. Since then, they’ve released 2021’s ‘Walking Machine’ EP and standalone singles ‘Can’t Get In’ and ‘Changing My Mind Again’.

Check out the new single below.