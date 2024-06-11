FEET poke fun at the artist labelling process with their new single, ‘Greasy Boy’

FEET have shared a new single, ‘Greasy Boy’.

It’s the latest offering from their upcoming album ‘Make It Up’, following on from ‘Sit Down’, ‘The Real Thing’, ‘Why Would I Lie’ and ‘Goodbye (So Long, Farewell)’.

Produced by Andy Savours (Black Country New Road, The Magic Gang, The Horrors) and mixed by Caesar Edmunds (Beach House, Wet Leg, Foals), the full-length hits shelves on 14th June via Sub Cat Records.

“We spent a great deal of time trying to define what we are as a band on this album,” explains lead singer George Haverson. “On ‘Greasy Boy’ I wanted to poke fun at that labelling process. Ultimately five blokes playing guitars isn’t a new phenomenon and that’s never been lost on us. I think recognising that and the choke hold it’s had on the guitar scene is important. As festival lineups slowly creep forward into a richer diverse future, the ‘eye rolling’ sleazy heartbreakers will hopefully get left behind. The song is about toeing that line, or if you may in fact be standing in its path.”

‘Make It Up’ is the follow-up to FEET’s 2019 debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’. Since then, they’ve released 2021’s ‘Walking Machine’ EP and standalone singles ‘Can’t Get In’ and ‘Changing My Mind Again’.

Catch the band on tour at the following:

JUNE

14 Kingston Banquet (in-store show)

15 London Rough Trade East (in-store show)

16 Southampton Vinilo (in-store show)

18 Liverpool Jacaranda (in-store show)

19 Nottingham Rough Trade (in-store show)

20 Leeds Crash (in-store show)

21 Bristol Rough Trade (in-store show)

26 Paris Le Trabendo *

27 Brussels Orangerie-Botanique (sold out) *

29 Cambridge Junction *

JULY

02 Southampton Engine Rooms *

03 Bristol SWX *

08 Amsterdam Paradiso *

10 Norwich The Waterfront *

11 Leeds Project House (sold out) *

12 Newcastle Riverside *

15 Cardiff The Globe *

16 London Koko (sold out) *

17 Brighton Concorde 2 *

20 Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich *

22 Berlin Gretch *

23 Munich Freiheitshalle *

24 Zurich Bogen F (sold out) *

OCTOBER

03 Southampton Joiners

04 Bristol Thekla

05 Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

06 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

NOVEMBER

06 Liverpool Favourite Days Festival

07 Newcastle The Grove

08 Carlisle The Brickyard

09 Edinburgh Mash House

10 Glasgow Broadcast

12 Leeds Brudenell

13 Sheffield Yellow Arch

14 London The Dome

16 Margate Where Else?

17 Brighton Dust

19 St Albans The Horn

20 Oxford O2 Academy 2

21 Exeter Cavern

22 Swansea The Bunkhouse

24 Falmouth The Cornish Bank