FEET have launched their second album with early single ‘The Real Thing’

FEET have announced their second album, ‘Make It Up’.

The follow-up to debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’, the full-length will arrive on 14th June via Submarine Cat Records and is teased by new single ‘The Real Thing’.

“There’s no throw away ideas on this album and everything has to have its place. It has to be ironed out and perfected,” explains frontman George Haverson. “I don’t like to say polished, but it is perfected to a point where everything can be done in its fullest form. I feel like we’ve got 12 complete songs on this album and not 12 ideas. We’ve made the FEET machine and now it’s a case of inserting the right idea and the output is a great song. Before, it felt a bit more like we were throwing shit at the wall. This time round, everything feels a bit more refined.

“Being in a band is a big chunk of time in your life, but this is a choice we all make, and we don’t ever have to even think about coming back to FEET. It’s like our child, really, and we’re all the surrogate fathers of this band! That keeps us together, this desire to create and make something that’s truly great.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour with Psychedelic Porn Crumpets this month and next, as well as headlining London’s Brixton Windmill on 19th February.

The band’s tour dates read:

FEBRUARY

19 London Brixton Windmill

21 Birmingham O2 Academy 2

22 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers

23 Manchester O2 Ritz

24 Leeds Project

26 Bristol SWX

27 London Koko

28 Southampton Engine Rooms

MARCH

01 Paris Trebendo

02 Cologne Luxor

03 Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich

05 Munich Strom

06 Milan Santeria Toscana

07 Zurich Bogen F

09 Brussels Orangerie Botanique

10 Amsterdam Paradiso