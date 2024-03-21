FEET have shared a new second album cut, ‘Why Would I Lie?’

FEET have released a new single, ‘Why Would I Lie?’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-announced second album, ‘Make It Up’. The follow-up to debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’, the full-length will arrive on 14th June via Submarine Cat Records and has already been teased by new single ‘The Real Thing’.

Singer and frontman George Haverson comments: “A glowing review can never hurt when in pursuit of a love interest. That’s the intention behind ‘Why Would I Lie?.”

“There’s no throw away ideas on this album and everything has to have its place. It has to be ironed out and perfected,” he adds of the album. “I don’t like to say polished, but it is perfected to a point where everything can be done in its fullest form. I feel like we’ve got 12 complete songs on this album and not 12 ideas. We’ve made the FEET machine and now it’s a case of inserting the right idea and the output is a great song. Before, it felt a bit more like we were throwing shit at the wall. This time round, everything feels a bit more refined.

“Being in a band is a big chunk of time in your life, but this is a choice we all make, and we don’t ever have to even think about coming back to FEET. It’s like our child, really, and we’re all the surrogate fathers of this band! That keeps us together, this desire to create and make something that’s truly great.”

Check out the new single below.