FEET have released a new video for their protest song, ‘Sit Down’

FEET have shared a new video for ‘Sit Down’, the third offering from their upcoming album ‘Make It Up’.

Following on from ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Why Would I Lie’, lead singer George Haverson explains the tongue-in-cheek message. “The triumphant parking of your derrière is an active form of protest against our capitalist overlords.

“‘Sit down’ is a celebration of that protest and our ongoing fight with gravity. We sit next to people everyday of our lives and that shared collective pause is a pretty central part of the human experience. Recognise the power of this ’non action’ and pull up a chair.”

‘Make It Up’ is the follow-up to FEET’s 2019 debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’. Since then, they’ve released 2021’s ‘Walking Machine’ EP and standalone singles ‘Can’t Get In’ and ‘Changing My Mind Again’.

Produced by Andy Savours (Black Country New Road, The Magic Gang, The Horrors) and mixed by Caesar Edmunds (Beach House, Wet Leg, Foals), ‘Make It Up’ hits shelves on 14th June via Sub Cat Records.

Check out the new video below, and catch them supporting Psychedlic Porn Crumpets on tour this July.