FEVER 333 have shared their new single ‘HIGHER POWER’, and confirmed a bunch of tour dates

FEVER 333 have released their new single ‘HIGHER POWER’.

The track follows June’s ‘NEW WEST ORDER’, and is accompanied by a video set in a church in South Central, Los Angeles.

Frontman Jason Aalon Butler says of the new release: “There are no diamonds to be produced without pressure. No lessons to learn without trials. ‘HIGHER POWER’ revolves around these ideas and reveres the beauty in the adversity induced magic performed by marginalized communities. To exist in a world that challenges your very existence every day to some degree is one of the most magical acts I have ever witnessed. Here is my 2:43 soundtrack offering to that act.”

Check it out below.

FEVER 333 have also announced a series of headline shows across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour begins on 17th October in Los Angeles and concludes on 6th December in London.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

17 1720, Los Angeles, USA

18 Garden Grove Amp, Garden Grove, USA

19 Nile, Mesa, USA

21 Soundwell, Salt Lake City, USA

22 Bluebird, Denver, USA

24 Mohawk, Austin, USA

25 Trees, Dallas, USA

27 Delmar Hall, St. Louis, USA

29 Vivarium, Milwaukee, USA

30 Outset, Chicago, USA

31 Shelter, Detroit, USA

NOVEMBER

1 The Roxy, Cleveland, USA

2 HI-FI, Indianapolis, USA

4 The Sinclair, Boston, USA

6 The Church, Philadelphia, USA

7 Union Stage, Washington, DC, USA

8 The Monarch, Brooklyn, USA

14 Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 Skaters Palace, Munster, Germany

16 Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

17 Astra, Berlin, Germany

19 Felsenkeller, Leipzig, Germany

20 Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

21 Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany

23 Simm City, Vienna, Austria

24 Komplex 457, Zurich, Switzerland

26 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

27 Bataclan, Paris, France

29 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

30 New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

DECEMBER

1 Garage, Glasgow, UK

3 XOYO Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

5 Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

6 Electric Brixton, London, UK