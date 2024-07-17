FEVER 333 have shared their new single ‘HIGHER POWER’, and confirmed a bunch of tour dates

FEVER 333 have released their new single ‘HIGHER POWER’.
The track follows June’s ‘NEW WEST ORDER’, and is accompanied by a video set in a church in South Central, Los Angeles.
Frontman Jason Aalon Butler says of the new release: “There are no diamonds to be produced without pressure. No lessons to learn without trials. ‘HIGHER POWER’ revolves around these ideas and reveres the beauty in the adversity induced magic performed by marginalized communities. To exist in a world that challenges your very existence every day to some degree is one of the most magical acts I have ever witnessed. Here is my 2:43 soundtrack offering to that act.”
Check it out below.
FEVER 333 have also announced a series of headline shows across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour begins on 17th October in Los Angeles and concludes on 6th December in London.
The dates in full read:
OCTOBER
17 1720, Los Angeles, USA
18 Garden Grove Amp, Garden Grove, USA
19 Nile, Mesa, USA
21 Soundwell, Salt Lake City, USA
22 Bluebird, Denver, USA
24 Mohawk, Austin, USA
25 Trees, Dallas, USA
27 Delmar Hall, St. Louis, USA
29 Vivarium, Milwaukee, USA
30 Outset, Chicago, USA
31 Shelter, Detroit, USA
NOVEMBER
1 The Roxy, Cleveland, USA
2 HI-FI, Indianapolis, USA
4 The Sinclair, Boston, USA
6 The Church, Philadelphia, USA
7 Union Stage, Washington, DC, USA
8 The Monarch, Brooklyn, USA
14 Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands
15 Skaters Palace, Munster, Germany
16 Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
17 Astra, Berlin, Germany
19 Felsenkeller, Leipzig, Germany
20 Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic
21 Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany
23 Simm City, Vienna, Austria
24 Komplex 457, Zurich, Switzerland
26 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
27 Bataclan, Paris, France
29 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
30 New Century Hall, Manchester, UK
DECEMBER
1 Garage, Glasgow, UK
3 XOYO Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
5 Marble Factory, Bristol, UK
6 Electric Brixton, London, UK