Fever 333 explore growing up in LA with their new single, ‘New West Order’

Fever 333 have released a new single, ‘New West Order’.

The track follows on from their recent drop ‘Ready Rock’, and is teasing their upcoming second album, due later this year.

“There is an intersectional hot bed where the hood and hardcore meet,” explains Jason Aalon Butler of the new song. “For pimps and punks alike to enjoy and celebrate their taboos. This intersection is beautifully represented in Los Angeles and “New West Order” is an unapologetic exploration of my experience as a social variable growing up in LA that I think the world should also have the privilege of being exposed to.

“It is also the beginning of west coast gangster rock as a genre and a culture. The beauty in disparity and these nuanced diamonds forged from the pressures we experience in alternative commodities (of all types against the background of our status quo) and, particularly, people of color. I spent about six years talking about how I felt about these governmental/societal systems and imbalances; now I’m going to talk about why I feel this way and the experiences that shaped such ideologies.”

Check it out below.