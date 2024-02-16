Fever 333 are teasing their second album with huge new single ‘Ready Rock’

Fever 333 have released a new single, ‘Ready Rock’.

The track coincides with their current tour alongside Enter Shikari, and is teasing their upcoming second album, due later this year.

A press release explains: “With this month (February) being Black History Month, ‘READY ROCK’ pays homage to black artists of the past that unequivocally built rock n’ roll into what it is today. FEVER bring light to the lineage of iconic rock sounds and sonics that have often gone uncredited to their proper black creators, with the assertion, Rock Music is Black Music.”

Check it out below.