FIDLAR have released a new single about growing up, ‘DOWN N OUT’: “Love is better than drugs”

FIDLAR have released a new single, ‘DOWN N OUT’.

It’s from the band’s first record in over five years; ‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ will be released on 20th September, and has already been teased by new double-single ‘GET OFF MY WAVE’ and ‘FIX ME’.

The news follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’, singles ‘Nudge’ and ‘Move On’, and a UK headline tour at the end of last year.

“This is a song about growing up, seeing yourself change, and not giving a fuck,” says Zac Carper of ‘DOWN N OUT’. “I gave up drugs to fall in love and I’ve gotta say: love is better than drugs.”

Check it out below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: