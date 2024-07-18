FIDLAR have released a new single about growing up, ‘DOWN N OUT’: “Love is better than drugs”

FIDLAR have released a new single, ‘DOWN N OUT’.
It’s from the band’s first record in over five years; ‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ will be released on 20th September, and has already been teased by new double-single ‘GET OFF MY WAVE’ and ‘FIX ME’.
The news follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’, singles ‘Nudge’ and ‘Move On’, and a UK headline tour at the end of last year.
“This is a song about growing up, seeing yourself change, and not giving a fuck,” says Zac Carper of ‘DOWN N OUT’. “I gave up drugs to fall in love and I’ve gotta say: love is better than drugs.”
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- FIX ME
- LOW
- SAD KID
- DOWN N OUT
- ORANGE COUNTY
- BREAK YOUR HEART
- GET OFF MY WAVE
- CHANGE
- MAKING SHIT UP
- DOG HOUSE
- I DON’T WANT TO DO THIS
- NUDGE
- HURT