FIDLAR have shared a brand new single, ‘Move On’, ahead of their UK headline tour

The band are coming to the UK this November.

FIDLAR have released their new single ‘Move On‘.

The track – which follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’ and single ‘Nudge’ – arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

‘Move On’ “is a song about a break up,” says frontman Zac Carper. “I noticed that everyone kept saying ‘you just gotta move on dude.’ And it just seemed like such a stupid response. I wish this song was about a romantic relationship but it is more about the friends that come and go in your life. Best friends turn into ‘used-to-be-friends’.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER
9 Bristol, UK – SWX
11 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
12 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers
14 London, UK – KOKO
15 Manchester, UK – The O2 Ritz
17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
18 Leeds, UK – Stylus

