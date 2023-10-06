FIDLAR have shared a brand new single, ‘Move On’, ahead of their UK headline tour

FIDLAR have released their new single ‘Move On‘.

The track – which follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’ and single ‘Nudge’ – arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

‘Move On’ “is a song about a break up,” says frontman Zac Carper. “I noticed that everyone kept saying ‘you just gotta move on dude.’ And it just seemed like such a stupid response. I wish this song was about a romantic relationship but it is more about the friends that come and go in your life. Best friends turn into ‘used-to-be-friends’.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

9 Bristol, UK – SWX

11 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

12 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

14 London, UK – KOKO

15 Manchester, UK – The O2 Ritz

17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

18 Leeds, UK – Stylus